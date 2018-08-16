Alcatel Lucent (ALU) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.22

Headlines about Alcatel Lucent (NYSE:ALU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alcatel Lucent earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 49.363695386068 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ALU stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Alcatel Lucent has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Alcatel Lucent SA is a provider of Internet protocol (IP) networking, ultra-broadband access and cloud technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments for the networks business. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment consists of Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks business groups. The IP Networks and Applications segment consists of Internet protocol (IP)/Optical Networks and Applications and Analytics business groups.

