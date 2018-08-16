Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Albireo Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0825875921536 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ALBO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.23. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $806,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,535.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

