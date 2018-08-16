Albany International (AIN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIN. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN opened at $77.45 on Monday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,795,000 after acquiring an additional 311,334 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,451,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 939,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 161,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.