Airgain (AIRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.02

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Airgain alerts:

The company has a market cap of $110.04 million, a PE ratio of 108.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Airgain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Airgain Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Airgain by 144.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 81,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Airgain during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.