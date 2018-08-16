Agilent Technologies (A) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. 82,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $15,596,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,742,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.