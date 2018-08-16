Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AERI. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $86.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.45 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $793,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,153,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,730,926. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 524.7% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 281,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 236,524 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 460,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

