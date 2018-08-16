Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $213,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Enrgy ETF (NLR)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Enrgy ETF (BMV:NLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Enrgy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Enrgy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Enrgy ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Enrgy ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:NLR opened at $51.49 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Enrgy ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

