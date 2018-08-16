Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $173,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Stock

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 672.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 811,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 134,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 940,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 88,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $226,426.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $179,903.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 0.77.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “$22.32” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaWorld Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.