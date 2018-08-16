Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 54.30% and a net margin of 324.52%. sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 20,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $222,422.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADES. ValuEngine cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

