Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $387.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.67 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 47.60%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $319,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,000 shares of company stock worth $29,686,220. 20.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, White Elm Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

