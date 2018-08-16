Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We view today’s results as obviously encouraging and reflecting both a more favorable industry backdrop as well as AAP’s sales/turnaround initiatives. With investor sentiment warming up to AAP (and the industry) following 3 years of sales declines, we believe momentum is poised to continue with easing y/y compares in 2H, a new buyback in place, and a revised/raised profit forecast that still appears manageable. That said, we believe considerable work remains on a long-term turnaround, as Q2 comps lagged ORLY by 180bps and margins remain a sticking point with AAP’s EBIT gap (albeit improving) 1,100bps below peers (with ~700bps addressable, per AAP). We are raising our PT to $165 (21x our CY19E EPS) reflecting these improvements, yet view risk/reward more balanced over the next 12-18 months, particularly relative to peers owing to AAP’s elevated valuation and heightened execution risk.””

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $158.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $159.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,493 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,858,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,321,000 after buying an additional 1,526,368 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $82,404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 868,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,961,000 after buying an additional 647,602 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $61,630,000.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

