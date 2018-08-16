Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,926 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 90,668 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $85,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems stock opened at $251.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $263.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total transaction of $746,557.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,080,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

