Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $250.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $263.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total value of $746,557.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,080,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,911. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

