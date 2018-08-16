Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) EVP Sells $745,918.20 in Stock

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,608,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of Adobe Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total value of $758,108.40.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of Adobe Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total value of $746,557.50.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $248.92. The stock had a trading volume of 155,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $263.83.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.76.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

