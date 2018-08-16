ADO Properties (ADJ) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Barclays

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential downside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

ADJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.40 ($67.50) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADO Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.80 ($57.73).

Shares of ETR ADJ opened at €51.35 ($58.35) on Thursday. ADO Properties has a one year low of €32.39 ($36.81) and a one year high of €46.20 ($52.50).

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

