Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Shares Down 16.8%

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) were down 16.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 2,627,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 710,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADMP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $108.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 240.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

