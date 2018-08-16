Acxiom (ACXM) Receives Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Acxiom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Acxiom from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Acxiom in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acxiom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acxiom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acxiom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.
NASDAQ:ACXM opened at $44.05 on Friday. Acxiom has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 72,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $3,136,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acxiom by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acxiom Company Profile
Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.
Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acxiom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acxiom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.