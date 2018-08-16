Acxiom (ACXM) Receives Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Acxiom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Acxiom from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Acxiom in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acxiom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acxiom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acxiom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:ACXM opened at $44.05 on Friday. Acxiom has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Acxiom will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 72,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $3,136,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acxiom by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

