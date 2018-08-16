Accelerator Network Price Reaches $0.63 (ACC)

Accelerator Network (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 44% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Accelerator Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00010000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Accelerator Network has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. Accelerator Network has a market cap of $303,928.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Accelerator Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Accelerator Network Token Profile

Accelerator Network (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Accelerator Network’s total supply is 667,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,965 tokens. Accelerator Network’s official website is accelerator.network . Accelerator Network’s official message board is medium.com/accelerator-network . Accelerator Network’s official Twitter account is @Accelerator_Net

Accelerator Network Token Trading

Accelerator Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Accelerator Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Accelerator Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Accelerator Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

