Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,624,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,687 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $1,703,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 145.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 124,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIND. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $805,161.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,418.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Trey Byus sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $357,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,386.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,801 shares of company stock worth $1,856,314. 51.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $633.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of -0.40.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

