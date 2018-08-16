Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEXEA stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 1.39%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

