Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Caleres Inc (CAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,200,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 836,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 554,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Caleres Inc has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $37.10.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

