Absolute Software (ABT) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Absolute Software to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.67.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at C$7.91 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of C$6.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.82.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint security and data risk management, and endpoint management solutions for desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Data and Device Security, and Endpoint and Service Management.

