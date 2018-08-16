Abjcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $333.00 (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Abjcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Abjcoin has a market capitalization of $66,172.00 and $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00059195 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001484 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,642.25 or 2.96289639 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006376 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00076001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Abjcoin Coin Profile

Abjcoin (CRYPTO:ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official website is abjcoin.org . Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abjcoin

Abjcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abjcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

