Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE AOD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current dividend income. The Fund also focuses on long-term growth of capital as a secondary investment objective. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various industry sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, auto components, beverages, communications equipment, construction and engineering, consumer finance, electric utilities, diversified telecommunication services, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment, food and staples retailing, chemicals, food products, biotechnology, commercial services and supplies, gas utilities, healthcare equipment and supplies, healthcare providers and services, household durables, household products, independent power and renewables, and insurance.

