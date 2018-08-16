AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

