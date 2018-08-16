Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 763,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 40,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,440 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

