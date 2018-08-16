93,443 Shares in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 744.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 181,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $879.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.38. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $566.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

