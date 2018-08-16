$929.74 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report $929.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $922.24 million and the highest is $935.60 million. Snap-on posted sales of $903.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.88.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $729,598.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $6,441,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,336 shares of company stock valued at $22,597,905 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 168,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.28. 518,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,573. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $140.83 and a 1 year high of $185.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

