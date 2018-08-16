$78.65 Million in Sales Expected for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will report $78.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $80.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources posted sales of $78.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year sales of $315.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $355.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $337.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $344.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million.

CCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONSOL Coal Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE CCR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,152. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $478.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. This is an increase from CONSOL Coal Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 32,465.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

