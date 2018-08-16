75,268 Shares in CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (CIM) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 75,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,146,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,573 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW alerts:

NYSE:CIM opened at $18.59 on Thursday. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.59.

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $145.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.