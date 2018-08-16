5,904 Shares in iShares India 50 ETF (INDY) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,254,000 after buying an additional 84,352 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

INDY opened at $36.24 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

