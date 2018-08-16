5,838 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,838 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 693,349 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after buying an additional 488,170 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 567,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,570,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,356,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after buying an additional 311,091 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,861 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 270,158 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.87.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $2,975,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,013.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at $634,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,190 shares of company stock worth $12,118,375 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

