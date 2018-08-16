490,078 Shares in Evergy (EVRG) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 490,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,257,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,197,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,297,000.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $58.22.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

