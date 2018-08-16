44,309 Shares in BankUnited (BKU) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 109,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% during the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 111,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 43,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE:BKU opened at $40.06 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $287.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,764.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 74,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $3,241,342.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,203,860.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.