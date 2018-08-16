42,274 Shares in Genie Energy Ltd Class B (GNE) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B (NYSE:GNE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 42,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,724 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B during the first quarter worth $249,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B during the second quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Genie Energy Ltd Class B alerts:

GNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy Ltd Class B from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Genie Energy Ltd Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Genie Energy Ltd Class B stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.76. Genie Energy Ltd Class B has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Genie Energy Ltd Class B Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd Class B (NYSE:GNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Ltd Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy Ltd Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.