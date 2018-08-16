3M Co (MMM) Insider Jon T. Lindekugel Sells 6,410 Shares

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MMM stock opened at $201.39 on Thursday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $263.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $227.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $706,178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $213,286,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in 3M by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,071,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,283,000 after buying an additional 1,033,847 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 21,835.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 827,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 3M by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,362,000 after buying an additional 537,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

