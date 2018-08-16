3,630 Shares in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $742,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,823.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,731 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Mizuho downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Stephens downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

