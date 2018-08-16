3,485 Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 76.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 395,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 15.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 422,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.5% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 563,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 261,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

TMUS opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $66.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $4,265,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,062,981.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,038 shares of company stock worth $5,487,844. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

