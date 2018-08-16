3,406 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,315,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,831,000 after purchasing an additional 907,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,222,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,399 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,642,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 874,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 102,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.58 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In related news, CFO David A. Karp acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $72,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Quark Holding Llc acquired 284,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $4,748,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

