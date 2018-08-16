32,230 Shares in Huntsman Co. (HUN) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 383.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

NYSE HUN opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

