26,364 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock makes up 0.7% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 210,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $12,529,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 539,885 shares of company stock valued at $30,806,513 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

