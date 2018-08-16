$256.33 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc (SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $256.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $261.00 million. Shopify posted sales of $171.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.72 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. Shopify’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 146.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $2,061,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.2% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 793,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. 920,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,603. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $176.60.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

