2,252 Shares in VMware, Inc. (VMW) Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,252 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,823,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $221,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,327 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $138,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,753 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 12.2% during the first quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 450,511 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 375,158 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $152.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.29 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $4,279,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,691.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $3,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on VMware from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on VMware to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

