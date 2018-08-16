1,745 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $141.24 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $102.81 and a fifty-two week high of $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In related news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.07.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

