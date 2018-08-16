$139.76 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage Inc (LSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will post sales of $139.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.19 million and the lowest is $137.34 million. Life Storage posted sales of $135.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $547.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $539.33 million to $553.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $571.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $549.30 million to $613.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

In other Life Storage news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $498,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,593,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.80. 2,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,578. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.