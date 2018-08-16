$122.07 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to report $122.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.52 million to $141.50 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $569.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.47 million to $744.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $771.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $482.23 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 621.63 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $873,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,656 shares of company stock worth $1,901,087 over the last 90 days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,279,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,079 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,666,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,126,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,054,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,965,000 after purchasing an additional 124,233 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,932,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.