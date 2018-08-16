116,813 Shares in Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,000. Regenxbio makes up approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regenxbio by 12.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,838.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $470,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,175. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Regenxbio Inc has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -1.16.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.93). Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

