11,241 Shares in Citigroup Inc (C) Purchased by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,992,000 after buying an additional 324,152 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 13.0% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 48.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

C opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

