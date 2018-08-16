$103.85 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $103.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.80 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $96.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $434.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.30 million to $436.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $500.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $485.30 million to $507.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.43.

MKTX stock opened at $187.24 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $1,547,609.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $53,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,331 shares in the company, valued at $196,470,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,526 shares of company stock worth $11,709,586 over the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,682,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,996,000 after acquiring an additional 117,686 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 41.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 680,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

