$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genuine Parts (GPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

In other news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total value of $50,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $554,438.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 87.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $98.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $80.73 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

